NID Admit cards 2019: The National Institute of Design has released the admit cards for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) prelims for the entrance exam on the official website admissions.nid.edu. The entrance examination is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2019 (Sunday). The interested candidates can download the admit cards for NID exam through the website. The qualifying candidates will be eligible for the Master of Design (M.Des), Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and graduate diploma programme in design (GDPD) programmes.

The candidates will be eligible to apply for all NID campuses. These campuses included Kurukshetra, Vijayawada, Bhopal, Jorhat. Here is the important note for all the applicants, they need to carry valid admit card at the exam centre. The examination is for admission in 2019-20 session.

Here are the steps to download the admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website www.nid.edu

Step 2: On the home page, click on Admissions 2019-20

Step 3: You will be directed to admissions.nid.edu website window

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘log-in to download admit card’

Step 3: Click on the link, fill in your log in details

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out for your future purposes

Examination Criteria

The admission criteria and syllabus for entry at both the levels are different. While for BDes and GDPD programmes is the same, the pattern and education qualification for MDesign is different. The NID website also has the previous year question papers for both graduate and post-graduate level entrance exams.

DAT Prelims: In case you want to download previous year papers, follow the easy steps to download it

Step 1: Go to the official website – admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click download.

Step 3: In the drop-down list, click ‘DAT prelims 2018 test paper’ (click on B.Des/GDPD or M.Des)

Step 4: Download the previous year papers

