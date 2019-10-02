NID DAT 2020 examination: The National Institute of Design (NID) has invited applications for the NID DAT 2020 examination. Check details.

NID DAT 2020 examination: The application process for the National Institute of Design (NID) DAT 2020 entrance test has started. All the interested and eligible candidates who want to appear for the NID DAT 2020 exam can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the National Institute of Design (NID), admissions.nid.edu. The National Institute of Design (NID) has also issued the date list for all the important events related to the NID DAT 2020 examination. According to the official notification released by the official website of the National Institute of Design (NID), the application process started on October 1, 2019, and will continue till November 7, 2019. As per the date sheet, the admit card for the NID DAT 2020 examination will be released on December 20, 2019. The NID DAT 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on December 29, 2019.

Important dates for NID DAT 2020 examination:

First date to apply online: October 1, 2019

Last date to apply online: November 7, 2019

Opening of application correction window: November 13, 2019

Ending of application correction window: November 15, 2019

NID DAT 2020 admit card issue date: December 20, 2019

NID DAT 2020 prelims entrance exam: December 29, 2019

NID DAT 2020 prelims examination result: March 19, 2020

NID DAT 2020 Mains admit card release date: April 14, 2020

DAT Mains BDes, GDPD and overseas candidates: April 29 to May 3, 2019

NID DAT 2020 Mains result: May 28, 2019

NID DAT 2020 Counselling: June 5 to June 6, 2019

Steps to apply for NID DAT 2020 examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Institute of Design (NID).

Step 2: Register on the website by providing the required details.

Step 3: Tap the link saying login present on the home page.

Step 4: Enter the provided credentials in order to make a login.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Completely fill the application form by providing complete details in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents including signature, photograph, caste or PwD certificate and a passport.

Step 8: Pay the appropriate fee as mentioned in the prospectus of National Institute of Design (NID) DAT 2020 examination.

Step 9: Submit the application.

Step 10: Download the confirmation page.

Step 11: Take a print out of the confirmation page and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

