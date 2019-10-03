NID DAT 2020: National Institute of Design has released the application forms for NID DAT 2020

NID DAT 2020: The application forms for the NID DAT 2020 entrance exam has started by the National Institute of Design. All those candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate design program offered at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru campuses of the National Institute of Design can visit the official website of NID, admissions.nid.edu.

The registration process has started from October 1, 2019, and will continue till 7th November 2019. Also, candidates would get an extra three days i.e from November 13 to November 15 for the correction of the application forms and to make the changes. The prelims exam for NID DAT is scheduled to be held on December 29, 2019, and the admit card for the same will be out on December 20, 2019.

The National Institute of Design along with the application forms has also released the important dates for various exam events:

The application process begins from October 1, 2019

The application process will end on November 7, 2019

Candidates can correct the application forms from November 13, 2019

Last date for the application correction process November 15, 2019

The admit card for NID DAT prelims examination will be released on December 20, 2019

NID DAT prelims entrance exam will be held on December 29. 2019

NID DAT 2020 Prelims Result will be declared on March 19, 2020

Rechecking requests for DAT prelims will take place from March 20, 2020, till March 23, 2020.

Admit card for main NID DAT will be released on April 14, 2020

DAT Mains for B.Des, GDPD, and overseas candidates will take place from April 29, 2019, to May 3, 2019.

DAT 2020 mains result will be declared on May 28, 2019

NID DAT 2020 Counselling will take place from June 5, 2019, and June 6, 2019.

Steps to register for NID DAT 2020 Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID i.e. admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Register yourself by giving personal information

Step 3: Login using the mobile number and password

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload necessary documents like photograph, Signature, Caste / PwD Certificate, Passport

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference

