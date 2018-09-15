NIELIT Computer Course Results 2018: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has announced the Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) exam results for this year through its official website, as per reports in a leading daily. Candidates who had appeared for the course exam can now check their respective results by logging into the website of NIELET.
According to reports, the results are now available on the website – nielit.gov.in. Candidates can check their results on the website by following the instruction given here.
Steps to check the results of Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) exam 2018:
- Log in to the official website of NIELET – nielit.gov.in
- Search for the result link on the homepage and click on the same
- Candidates will be directed toa different window
- Here, enter the roll number and click on submit
- Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer
