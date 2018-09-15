NIELIT Computer Course Results 2018: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released the results of Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) on its website. Candidates can check the same by visiting the website of NIELET.

NIELIT Computer Course Results 2018: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has announced the Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) exam results for this year through its official website, as per reports in a leading daily. Candidates who had appeared for the course exam can now check their respective results by logging into the website of NIELET.

According to reports, the results are now available on the website – nielit.gov.in. Candidates can check their results on the website by following the instruction given here.

ALSO READ: RRB Group D 2018 admit card released: Here is all you need to know about the exam

Steps to check the results of Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) exam 2018:

Log in to the official website of NIELET – nielit.gov.in Search for the result link on the homepage and click on the same Candidates will be directed toa different window Here, enter the roll number and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2018: RRB Officers’ Scale I, II, and III exam admit cards released at ibps.in, check how to download

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk recruitment 2018: Notification out at ibps.in, apply from September 18

WATCH VIDEO:

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More