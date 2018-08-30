NIELIT DOEACC CCC Exam 2018 Admit Card: National Electronics and Information Technology Institute NIELIT has released the Admit Cards for the NIELIT 2018 Examination. Candidates who apply can download Hall tickets from NIELIT's official website student.nielit.gov.in.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology is also known as DOEACC which mainly gives computer-based classes and it offers a variety of training courses under the Ministry of Information Technology. Recently, NIELIT had issued notices for CCC, BCC, CCC and ECC courses. These programs run under the government ministry.

All the courses offered by NIELIT is for a short-period. The upcoming courses offered by the institution will be measured in hours. AAC will be for 36 hours, BCC for 80 hours, CCC for 126 hours and CCC plus for up to 200 hours. Admit cards of all the students who have applied for various courses of NIELIT have been issued and they can follow the instruction given below.

Steps to download NIELIT Admit Card 2018 online?

Visit the official website of NIELIT, i.e. at student.nielit.gov.in

Search for the download admit card link on the homepage of the website and click on it

After clicking on this tab, select the course you applied

After this, fill in your information and submit

To download the admit card, click on the download button

Now take a print out of the admit card for future reference

