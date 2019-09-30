NIFFT recruitment 2019: National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT) is inviting application for the post of Director. Interested candidates can send the filled application along with the educational certificated and resume through speed post.

NIFFT recruitment 2019: National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT) has issued notification, calling for the applications for the post of director. Interested candidates can apply after checking their eligibility on or before October 5, 2019.

This recruitment drive of National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT) will be conducted in the offline mode and the advertisement for the job was done in various newspapers. Candidates can visit the official website of National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT), nifft.ac.in.

Candidates can download the application form from the official website and fill the form with correct details and documents and after completing the form candidates must attest their educational qualification certificates and their resume and send the form through speed post on Secretary, Technical section 7, Department of higher education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Room Number- 535, C-wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, 110001.

NIFFT recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to send the application: October 5, 2019

NIFFT recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Director: 01 post

NIFFT recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education:

Ph.D. degree( with 1 class degree at Bachelor’s level or M aster’s level)

Experience of 15 years in teaching or research industry in which at least 5 years must be at the level of professor or above in Engineering/technology at pay level 14 as per 7th CPC

Officers under Central Government/State Government/union territory administrations or public enterprises holding a post of joint secretary to the government of India or equivalent on regular basis with 5 years experience in imaging technical education system.

Candidates from industry/profession with a master’s degree in engineering/technology and with professional work which is significant and can be recognized as equivalent to Ph. D degree and with 15 years experience of which at least 5 years should be at a senior level comparable to that of a Professor at pay level 14 as per 7th CPC.

Officers of universities, research institutes or academic organizations not below the rank of the registrar of central universities or equivalent with at least 10 years regular service at pay level 14 as per 7th CPC.

Age:

The candidate who is going to apply for the post should not be more than 60 years of age at the time of advertisement of the post.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App