NIFT 2019 admit card: The admit card for the entrance exam 2019 has been released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology. The Candidates who had registered for the same can download their admit card on the official website at nift.ac.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 20. The entrance exam will be a written test. According to the official notification, the final selection will be done on the basis of written test, situation test, group discussion and interview.

However, only shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in advanced stages. The result for the written test will be announced in February last week or March 2019. The final results will be prepared after the inclusion of screening stages marks and will be declared by May 2019. Candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination centre without a valid admit card.

Know how to download NIFT admit card:

Log on to the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in On the homepage, scroll down to find admit card for the written test under Admissions 2019 You will be redirected to a new page Enter requisite details – Application number, date of birth and email id Download admit card and take print out for future reference

