NIFT 2019: On December 31, 2018, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) released the online application process for the correction procedure at the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology @ nift.ac.in. The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2019 application form for the course of bachelor of design programme was announced on October 22. The last date for the registration process to end was two days back on December 28, 2018. All the applicants who have successfully registered themselves till December 28th, 2018 and have paid the application fees are eligible to sit for the paper.

As per the official notification released by National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), it read as – That no changes will be allowed in the application form after the applicant has paid the fee but as per the notification NIFT has extended the process date by 3 days and now the last date for the process is on 3rd January 2019. It further on stated that the responsibility of providing the correct information is of the applicant. If at any stage of the application process it is found that the information provided by the applicant is false. National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has the right to cancel his/her application. If any student wants to still apply at v they have to pay Rs. 5000 as late fee.

