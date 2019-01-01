NIFT Admission 2019: The online application correction has been opened through the official website of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) recently. Candidates who have submitted the application forms for the entrance examination of NIFT can make corrections by logging into the official website – nift.ac.in. The NIFT 2019 application process for the bachelor of design programme was opened on October 22 through the official website.
As per reports, the closure of the registration process was scheduled for December 28, 2018. The students who have not yet applied for the examination can also apply for the entrance test by paying a late fee of Rs 5000 till January 3, this year.
How to make NIFT Admission 2019 application corrections?
- Visit the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) as mentioned above
- Search for the link that reads, “Online registration” and click on it
- Candidates now have to click on the link, “Log in to edit application data”
- Candidates will have to enter the details in the next page such as Application Form No, Email ID, Date of Birth
- Submit the details
- The application form will appear on the screen
- Make changes and save finally
- Take a print out after final submission of the form online
Direct link to go to the application form: https://applyadmission.net/NIFT2019/Login_Edit.aspx
