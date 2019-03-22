NIFT 2019 result for B.FTech, M.F.M. and M.FTech programmes declared: National Institute of Fashion Technology has announced the results for the entrance exams for B.FTech, M.F.M. and M.FTech programmes. The National Institute of Fashion Technology also known as NIFT is one of the most reputed institutes of fashion technology in India.

NIFT 2019 result for B.FTech, M.F.M. and M.FTech programmes declared: The results for the entrance exams for B.FTech, M.F.M. and M.FTech programmes of the NIFT or National Institute of Fashion Technology has been declared. The appeared candidates can check their examination result on the official site of National Institue of Fashion Technology, nift.ac.in. The institute conducts an entrance exam for the admissions in M.FTech., B.FTech. and MFM programmes on a yearly basis. The entrance exam was scheduled for January 20, 2019. All the candidates are advised to download and print the result and keep a copy with themselves until the complete process of admission is executed.

Steps to check the result for NIFT 2019 entrance exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Institue of Fashion and Technology, nift.ac.in

Step 2: Tap the result of written entrance exam 2019 link under the admissions section on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window.

Step 4: Tap the link which says click here to view result of written test.

Step 5: Candidates can log-in by using the roll number, date of birth or the application number.

Step 6: The result will appear on the window.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Print the result and keep it with you for future references.

There are 3,010 seats in various postgraduate and undergraduate courses in the National Institute of Fashion and Technology. The bachelors’ degree program includes leather design, textile design, fashion design, accessory design, fashion communication and fashion technology apparel production. The courses for the maters’ degree include the master of fashion management, master of fashion technology and master of design.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology also known as NIFT is one of the most reputed institutes of fashion technology in India. The institute provides different undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the different campuses all over India.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology was established in the year 1386. There are a total of 16 campuses of the National Institue of Fashion Technology in India. The Srinagar campus of National Institute of fashion and technology was the 16th campus established by the institute. The 17th campus of NIFT has been announced by the Ministry of Textiles, India. The New Delhi brand of NIFT was ranked 17th among best fashion school in the world.

