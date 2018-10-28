NIFT Admission 2019: The National Institute of Fashion Technology has invited applications for admissions of candidates into the next academic session. The registration process for the admissions had already begun through the official website of the Institute and candidates interested to apply for the same can now check their eligibility criteria before registering themselves online. According to reports in a leading daily, the last date for submission of applications or registering through the official portal of NIFT is December 28, 2018.
Moreover, the candidates need to log into the website https://nift.ac.in/ for details regarding the admission process. The entrance examination for admission to the various programmes at NIFT will be conducted on January 20, 2019. while the result is tentatively going to be declared during February or March. The entrance test will be held for the following courses Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Master of Fashion Technology.
How to register for NIFT Admission 2019?
- Log in to the official website of NIFT
- Search for the Admission link and click on it on the homepage
- On clicking, a pop-up window will appear where candidates will see the Online Registration for Admissions: 2019 – Apply Now option
- Click on that link
- Candidates will be taken to a different window
- Here, click on the link that reads, “Click here to View Guidelines to Apply Online”
- Read all the details carefully and proceed to login
- If you are a new user, register yourself
- After registering, login to your account with the id and password
- Now, click on Apply online
- Fill in all the necessary details on the application form and submit the online application fee
- Take a print out of the application form and receipt generated for the payment for future reference
To go to the official website of NIFT and directly check the registration notification, click on this link: https://nift.ac.in/
