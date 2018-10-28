NIFT Admission 2019: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the online registration process for the admission of candidates to the next academic session (2019) through its official website. Interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and apply online before December 28, 2018.

Moreover, the candidates need to log into the website https://nift.ac.in/ for details regarding the admission process. The entrance examination for admission to the various programmes at NIFT will be conducted on January 20, 2019. while the result is tentatively going to be declared during February or March. The entrance test will be held for the following courses Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Master of Fashion Technology.

How to register for NIFT Admission 2019?

Log in to the official website of NIFT

Search for the Admission link and click on it on the homepage

On clicking, a pop-up window will appear where candidates will see the Online Registration for Admissions: 2019 – Apply Now option

Click on that link

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, click on the link that reads, “Click here to View Guidelines to Apply Online”

Read all the details carefully and proceed to login

If you are a new user, register yourself

After registering, login to your account with the id and password

Now, click on Apply online

Fill in all the necessary details on the application form and submit the online application fee

Take a print out of the application form and receipt generated for the payment for future reference

To go to the official website of NIFT and directly check the registration notification, click on this link: https://nift.ac.in/

