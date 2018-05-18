The results for the entrance examination of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has been declared on its official website. The candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check their results @ nift.ac.in and download the same if necessary.

Moreover, every year thousands of students appear for the entyrance examination of the renowned institute for admissions into various graduate and undergraduate courses. Students pursuing degree from NIFT have bright scope in the fields of the fashion and design. Courses offered in the undergraduate programmes are such as leather design, accessory design, textile design, knitwear design, fashion communication and fashion technology apparel production while for that in the Masters include master of design, master of fashion management and master of fashion technology.

Further, the National Institute of Fashion Technology also offers lateral entry for students into various courses. For lateral entry admissions, students must have passed Secondary School or Class 10 exams along with having 3-4 years diploma in textile technology / textile engineering/ textile chemistry or must have passed Senior Secondary or Class 12 exam as recognized by AIU with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with having successfully completed minimum 2-year diploma course with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as recognized by AIU.

Students can check their NIFT Entrance Results 2018 with the help of the following steps:

Log on to the offficial website of the Institute, https://nift.ac.in/ Search for the link that read ‘Admission 2018- Final Result’ and click on the tab Candidates will be directed to a different window Here, enter your roll number, date of birth and application number and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the NIFT Entrance 2018 Results and take a printout of the same for future reference

