NIFTEM Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) has released the notification for the post of professor, Associate professor and Assistant professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of NIFTEM, niftem.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is October 8, 2019. a total of 14 posts has been released by the institute and before applying for the post the candidate must check the eligibility criteria.

NIFTEM Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies notified 14 Posts

5 Posts released for Professor

4 Posts released for Associate Professor

5 Posts released for Assistant Professor

NIFTEM Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

For the post of Professor, candidates should have PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline and min 10 yrs experience.

For the post of Associate Professor, candidates should have a PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline and min 8 yrs experience.

For the post of Professor, Candidates should have a master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject and NET/ SLET/ SET qualified.

NIFTEM Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

Selection will be done on the basis of performance in the test/interview. The dates of which will be released soon on the official website of NIFTEM, niftem.ac.in

NIFTEM Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website and then on the box of important notices, click on the related click.

