The Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology has released the result for the admission in several courses in the college. The candidates need to check the official website for the results. The institute has also issued dates for the interview which is scheduled to be held on June 25, 2019.

The Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) on Tuesday has released the NIIFT result 2019. Candidates can check the result of the NIIFT 2019 at the official website @niiftindia.com. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can now check the result on the official website. Candidates need to visit the official website for the result as the officials have published the result online. After clicking the link, the candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will find the result link.

How to check NIIFT Result 2019:

1. Visit the official website @niiftindia.com

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter roll no, date of birth

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for future reference

The candidates who have been shortlisted will get admission in the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology, Mohali. The selection of candidates is based on the score they have got from the exams. The candidates have earlier appeared for the exams and for which a written test had been conducted by the institute. The qualified candidates will be called for the interview for which the state will be issued in some days. After the interview, the other counseling process will be done and the separate dates will be issued for it.

The interview date has been scheduled by the institute which will be held on June 25, 2019. The institute has notified candidates earlier about the exams which were conducted last month. The admission in the institute was carried out after the exams. The selected candidates will get the chance to appear in the interview after which the counseling process will begin.

