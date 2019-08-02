NIIH Recruitment 2019: Candidates can appear for the job interview on August 13, 2019. The available vacancies including Lab Technician, DEO and MTS posts will be fulfilled on the same date. Candidates should bring all the necessary documents with them.

The National Institute of Immunohaematology is hiring for the posts of Lab Technician, DEO and MTS posts. The interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on August 13, 2019. The candidates can appear for the job vacancy on the above date. The candidates have been advised to bring the documents along with them at the time of walk-in-interview.

Job Vacancies:

Lab Technician: 1 Post

Data Entry Operator (Grade B): 1 Post

Multi-Tasking Staff: 1 Post

For the lab technician, the candidates must have passed 12th in Science subject with 2 years diploma in medical laboratory technology. The age for the post is below 30 years. For the Data Entry Operator Grade B, candidates should have passed 12th with DOEACC A. The age for the posts is below 28 years. For the Multi Tasking Staff, candidates should have matric from a recognized institute. The age for the post is below 25 years.

The candidates who are interested in the vacancies can appear for the interview on August 13, 2019. After which no candidate can appear for the walk-in-interview. The candidates along with the documents can appear for the same on the above date. Candidates must report to the Haemoglobinopathies Satelite Centre, Chandrapur on the above date at 9:30 am with all the original documents of qualification and experience certificates.

The candidates have been asked to bring the original documents with themselves at the time of interview. The candidates should make their own arrangement for the written interview if offered for the candidates. The canvassing in any form will be a disqualification and will not be entertained in any form.

