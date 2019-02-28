NIMCET 2019 Exam: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surathkal announced the important details regarding the NIMCET 2019 entrance examination on the official website i.e. nimcet.in. According to the statement, NIMCET 2019 entrance examination for MCA will be held on March 26, 2019.

NIMCET 2019 Exam: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surathkal has announced the NIMCET 2019 entrance examination dates. This year, the NIT Surathkal has been assigned the task of conducting the NIMCET 2019 NIT MCA common entrance test for students who want to pursue MCA programmes offered at various NITs across the country. The NIMCET 2019 will be held on March 26, 2019, as per the official notification. The registration of the examination has been scheduled to start from Friday i.e. March 1 through the official website – nimcet.in. NIT Surathkal has announced only the examination dates so far and no further information regarding the examination has been posted on the official website.

On March 1, 2019, all the details regarding the NIMCET 2019 entrance exam including the eligibility criteria, application process and others will be released by the institute. All the students who are willing to apply for the NIMCET 2019 MCA entrance exam, are requested to keep checking the website on daily basis in order to ensure their eligibility criteria before opting for the examination.

Usually, students who have pursued B.Sc (Hons) / BCA / B.Sc / BIT / B.Tech programmes on the undergraduate level, can easily apply for the NIMCET 2019. Candidates who are currently pursuing the courses mentioned above can also apply for the entrance examination for the 2019 batch. Minimum 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA in graduation is required to apply for the examination. Candidates who are under the reserved category are given a relaxation of 5% in the criteria mentioned.

An offline examination NIMCET 2019 is conducted for candidates who are willing to get admission in MCA programmes offered by National Institute of Technology. With a total of 120 MCQs type questions, students are given a time period of 120 minutes to complete the MCQ questionnaire. NIMCET exam 2019 includes English, Mathematics, Computer Awareness, Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability sections.

