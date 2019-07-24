NIMCET Final Round Allotment Result 2019 to be declared today @nimcet.in. The final allotment result 2019 of NIMCET will be released soon by National Institute of Technology, Karnataka. As per the official notification, the result is expected to be released by today, June 24 2019. Candidates can check the official website of NIMCET to download the result.

NIMCET Final Round Allotment Result 2019 to be declared today @nimcet.in: National Institute of Technology, Karnataka will soon release the NIMCET 2019 final allotment result online. As per the notification released on the official website of NIMCET, the final allotment result of NIMCET 2019 is expected to be released on July 24, 2019.

Candidates those who have appeared for the allotment process after the release of vacant seats can log in the official website to check the final allotment result 2019.

The first allotment list for the Counselling process of NIMCET 2019 was started on July 15, 2019. Candidates must note that after they have been allotted seats in different institutes, they must report to the respective colleges on the prescribed dates for the document verification process.

The candidates whose name are mentioned in the final allotment list have to report to the allotted institutes on or before July 29, 2019.

Steps to check NIMCET 2019 final round seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIMCET 2019, nimcet.in.

Step 2: Click on the allotment list link given

Step 3: Enter the Login ID (Email ID) and Password

Step 4: Download the allotment list for future reference

Candidates must note that they will have to pay Rs 2200 as counseling fee and for reserved category, the amount is Rs 1100. The final allotment list of NIMCET 2019 will mention the details of the candidates like their name, the subject applied for and the rank and marks secured in the examination. Candidates are advised to carry all the necessary documents for the verification process.

