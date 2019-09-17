NIOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has released the admit cards for Class 10th and 12th examinations to be held in October. The admit cards are now available on nios.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same in this article.

NIOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has finally issued the admit cards for Class 10th and Class 12th examinations on the official website, nios.ac.in. today, September 17, 2019. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination to be held in the month of October this year are advised to log into the official website of the NIOS and download their respective admit cards. The admit cards are now available on the above mentioned site and candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the same.

How to check and download the NIOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of the Board – http://nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

On clicking, students will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and click on submit

The admit card for the October examination will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the NIOS Class 10th , 12th Admit Card 2019

According to reports, the examination has been scheduled to start from October 3, 2019 for Indian students and will continue till November 1, 2019. However, for students overseas, the examination will start on October 3, 2019 and will continue till October 31, 2019 at various centres. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to produce the admit cards during the examination. Those who fail to produce the admit card will be barred from appearing in the examination.

