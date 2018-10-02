NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2018: The admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 exam to be conducted by NIOS has been released. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website - nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to be conducted by the Board on its official website, nios.ac.in. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit cards by logging into the official website of NIOS.

Exams details:

Class 10 exams will commence on October 8 while Class 12 exams will begin on October 6

Both the exams will be conducted in a single shift i.e. in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Moreover, the admit cards will be available on the following websites nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Direct Link to download Admit Card: http://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search

Candidates can check the following steps to download the NIOS Class 10th or 12th exam Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2018:

Go to the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling – nios.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Examination/Result” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to another page

Here, once again click on ‘Download Hall Ticket for October-November 2018 Examination’

Enter the relevant details such as your enrolment number and select Theory or Practical examination on the login page that opens

Click ‘Submit’

Your NIOS Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates who are going to appear for the NIOS Class 10th or 12th exam should note that they would not be allowed to appear in the examination if they fail to produce the admit cards at the examination venues.

Candidates can click on this link to access the complete schedule of the examination: https://nios.ac.in/media/documents/datesheet/All_India_Datesheet_October_2018.pdf

