NIOS 10th, 12th October Result 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the results of the examination held in October. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website - nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th October Result 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the month of October for which the result has been released through the official website of NIOS. The candidates who were eagerly expecting for their results to be declared can now check the official website – nios.ac.in and download the same by following the steps given below.

Moreover, the even last year the NIOS had declared the results of October 10th and 12th on December 6 through its official website.

Direct link to download the result of October Exam 2018: https://results.nios.ac.in/home/public-exam

How to download the result of NIOS October Exam 2018?

Log in to the official website National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) – nios.ac.in

– nios.ac.in Search for the link that reads, ” Results” on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be redirected to a different page

Now, Candidates need to click on the option “Secondary & Senior Secondary”

Again, click on the link Public Exam Results in the green box

Candidates will be taken to another window

Here, enter the enrollment number and submit

The result will be dispalyed on the screen of your computer

Download rthe same and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of NIOS and check other updates regarding examination and admissions, click on this link: https://www.nios.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More