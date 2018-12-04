NIOS 10th, 12th October exam result 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is all set to declare the results of Matric and Intermediate October examination 2018 through its official website soon. The students can check the website - nios.ac.in to download the results when it is published.

NIOS 10th, 12th October exam result 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be declaring the results of Matric and Intermediate October examination 2018 through its official website soon. The students who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination this year can check the official website of NIOS, i.e.- nios.ac.in to download the results when it is uploaded by the authority. The Class 10 examinations were conducted by the Board during the month of October from 6th to November 5th, 2018 while the class 12 exams commenced from October 8, 2018, and ended on November 05, 2018.

Students should note that the results would be published on the website but the mark sheet will not be available on the website on the same day. The students will be issued mark sheets separately and they have to collect the same from their institute.

Students can check the following steps to check the results of NIOS 10th, 12th October exam 2018:

Visit the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) – nios.ac.in

Now, search for the link that reads, “Click on Exams/Results” on the homepage and click on it

Now again, click on, ‘On Demand Examination’ link

Students will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the enrollment number and submit’

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of the NIOS and directly check the result, click on this link: https://nios.ac.in/

