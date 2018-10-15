NIOS 3rd D El Ed Exam 2018: The registration process for the NIOS 3rd D El Ed Exam is all set to close on the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling today. Candidates are advised to submit their applications and make the fee payment asap.

NIOS 3rd D El Ed Exam 2018: The registration process for the NIOS 3rd D El Ed Exam 2018 had been opened by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website and as per latest updates, the online registration for the same is going to be closed today, i.e. on October 15, 2018. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination but have not yet submitted their applications can do the same by logging into the official website and filling up the application form online at nios.ac.in.

Moreover, according to the notification on the official website, the last day for submission of application fees is also today, October 15, 2018. Candidates who have applied but have not made the application fee payment need to complete the process as soon as possible.

How to apply for NIOS 3rd D El Ed Exam 2018 online?

Log in to the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling – nios.ac.in Search for the link that reads, “Notification for Dates for Submission of Second Year Examination” and click on it Read the details in the PDF and download the same if necessary Follow the instructions on the PDF

Meanwhile, candidates can log into the website and click on the link that reads, “Submission of 2nd Year Examination Fees for those have submitted II Year Admission Fees (Submission can be done till 15th Oct.2018)” and submit their application fees by today. The registration or application fees for the examination is Rs 1,000. The examination will be conducted in the month of December for 506 and 507 modules.

Click on this link to read the notification directly: http://dled.nios.ac.in/ExaminationIIyearnew.pdf

To go to the official website of NIOS and directly submit the applications, click on this link: https://nios.ac.in/

