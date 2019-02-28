NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018 result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result held in 2018, for Diploma in Elementary Education. The result is been declared only for batch 1 session for students from Jammu and Kashmir region. Check it on the official website of nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018 result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of 3rd D.El.Ed Exam held in 2018, for Diploma in Elementary Education courses. The result has been declared only for the first batch session of students from Jammu and Kashmir region.

Check the NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed Exam result on the official website of nios.ac.in

NIOS has also released the revised datasheet for 4th D.El.Ed programme. 508 exams for learning in Art, health, physical and work education at the elementary level exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15 and 509 and 510 exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 16, 2019.

Procedures to check the NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed result 2018:

1. Visit the official website of nios.ac.in

2. Click on the home page and then click‘Result D.El.Ed’ under ‘result’ in the main tab

3. Click on the D.El.Ed programme 2018 result

4. Login to it by using your respective registration number

5. The NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed Result will appear on the screen of your computer

note: Candidates need to download the result and take the print of the result for future reference.

NIOS will conduct its fourth edition of the D.El.Ed exam in March for three moduled subjects — Learning in Art, Health, Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509), Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510). The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in February. The fifth NIOS D.El.Ed exam will be held from March 26 to March 30 this year.

Here’s the direct link to download the Result For D.El.Ed Programme 2018

s://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXBn5q8Zv4Bz-LZXWWD7Jxw

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More