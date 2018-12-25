NIOS 4th D.El.Ed. Exam Datesheet: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published the Datesheet of 4th D.El.Ed. Exam to be conducted by the Institute on its official website. Candidates can check the examination timetable and download the same by following the steps below.

NIOS 4th D.El.Ed. Exam Datesheet: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the datesheet / timetable or schedule of the upcoming D.El.Ed examination to be conducted by the Institute on its official website – https://www.nios.ac.in/. Candidates who are willing to appear in the examination are advised to check the NIOS 4th D.El.Ed Exam 2019 timetable and download the same with the help of the instructions given for the convenience of the candidates below.

According to a notification released on the official website of the Institute, the 4th D.El.Ed examination has been scheduled to be held from February 14 and will end on February 15 in the afternoon shift (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). While reports have it that the admit cards for the examination will be released a week before the commencement of the examination.

How to download the NIOS 4th D.El.Ed Datesheet?

Log into the website of NIOS as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “NIOS 4th D.El.Ed Datesheet download” and click on it

On clicking, the Datesheet of the examination will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference

Candidates can click on this link to directly download the D.El.Ed Exam Timetable: https://www.nios.ac.in/

