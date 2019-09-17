NIOS 10th, 12th exam 2019 admit cards out: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the admit cards for the class 10th and 12th examination which will be held in October 2019.

Steps to download NIOS 10th, 12th exam 2019 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and tap the Exam / Result section.

Step 3: Tap the link saying Download Hall Tickets for Sep-Oct 2019 Examination (Theory and Practical) present on the home page.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Input your exam enrolment number in the mentioned field.

Step 6: Select the type of the hall ticket to be issued to you.

Step 7: Verify and submit all the information.

Step 8: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Download the admit card.

Step 10: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination center as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

About NIOS:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is basically a board of education administered by the Government of India. Previously, it was known as the National Open School but later its name was changed to the National Institute of Open Schooling.

