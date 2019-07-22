The registration dates and fee payment have been extended by the National Institute of Open Schooling for the secondary and senior secondary examination. Candidates can fill the registration details until July 31, 2019. Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in the month of October/November 2019.

Class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted in the month of October/November 2019. Interested candidates can register themselves after visiting the official website. They need to complete the fee payment process. Another alternative is available to check the results that below is the direct link to complete the registration and fee payment process.

Candidates need to follow certain steps for the registration of the NIOS 2019.

The examination fee can be paid only after completing the registration process. The payment gateway is compulsory for the candidates through an enrollment number. The enrollment number will be available only after the registration completion.

Step 1: Choose State/UT

Candidates are required to choose the state or Union Territory for which they belonged to. They are also required to enter the identity type, identification number and the course (secondary/Senior Secondary)

Step 2: Basic Details

Enter details such as name, contact information, address details etc.

Step 3: Optional Details

Enter optional subjects as they will be appearing for other requisite details

Step 4: Subjects

Subjects for which the candidates will be appearing has to be mentioned.

Step 5: Document Upload

Candidates are required to upload all the necessary documents including passport size photograph and signature

Step 6: Review

Entering all the required details and upload the necessary documents. Candidates will be given a chance to review all the information after entering into the registration link.

Later, submit the application.

Exam Fee Payment

To finish the exam fee payment procedure, candidates can click on the payment link given above. After receiving 12 digit enrollment number, finish the registration process.

They will be now directed to the payment gateway for choosing the mode of payment. Later, they can submit the examination fee.

