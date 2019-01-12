NIOS D.EI.Ed. Fourth Exam 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revised the examination dates of the fourth NIOS D.EI.Ed Exam to be held this year. Candidates can check the dates given here.

NIOS D.EI.Ed. Fourth Exam 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released a notification regarding the change of examination dates of the fourth NIOS D.EI.Ed Exam 2019 through its official website. According to the latest notification on the official website of NIOS, the dates of the fourth NIOS D.EI.Ed Exam which was earlier scheduled for February has been revised and is now going to be conducted during March. The fourth NIOS D.EI.Ed Exam will now be held from March 15 and March 16, 2019.

The NIOS D.EI.Ed Exam 2019 will be conducted for untrained in-service teachers. Interested candidates who are appearing in the upcoming examination can check the new examination dates through the official website for confirmation. The direct link for the same has been given below. Candidates can follow the steps givben here to check the dates of the fourth NIOS D.EI.Ed Exam from the official website of NIOS.

How to download the Datesheet?

Candidates need to log into the official website of NIOS as mentioned above

On the homepage of the website click on the link “Result or Examination

The candidate will be directed to the next window

Here, click on the Notification regarding Datesheet for re-schedule of conduct of 4th D.El.ED Examination for Untrained In-Service Teachers under the D.El.Ed. programme PDF File

On clicking, a pdf page will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the revised schedule of NIOS D.EI.Ed. Fourth Exam 2019: https://nios.ac.in/media/documents/notification/notification02_2019_datesheet_reschedule.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More