NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd (December) exam 2018: The result of the NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed exam is all set to be announced soon on - nios.ac.in. All those who have appeared can check the steps to download the result given here.

NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd (December) exam result 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) third D.El.Ed exam result is all set to declare the result of NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed exam on its official – www.nios.ac.in. According to reports in a leading daily, the NIOS has notified that the result of examinations is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks from the last date of the examination.

According to reports, the NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed exam was conducted by the Institute on December 20 and 21, 2018 at various centres across the country. The 3rd NIOS D.El.Ed was conducted for the following subject modules – Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (506), Community and Elementary Education (507). The result will be published on the official website and the link to the results will be activated. Candidates who have appeared for the third D.El.Ed exam may visit the official website on a frequent basis and check the latest updates.

How to download the NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd (December) exam result 2018?

1. Log into the official website of the website as mentioned above

2. Search for the link that reads, “NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd (December) exam result download” on the homepage

3. Click on the link

4. Candidates will be taken to a new page

5. Here, enter the details as asked

6. Submit the details

7. The result of the 3rd NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018 will be displayed on the computer screen

8. Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website: https://www.nios.ac.in/

