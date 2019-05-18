NIOS D.El.Ed 4th Semester 2019 results: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is all set to declare the Diploma Of Elementary Education 4th Semester results at - dled.nios.ac.in.

Candidates can check their respective scores on the official website of the Institute i.e. – nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in after the results are published on the site. The results will be available for download and candidates need to keep their roll numbers handy.

How to check the NIOS D.El.Ed 4th Semester 2019 results?

Visit the official website of NIOS – nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “ NIOS D.El.Ed 4th Semester 2019 results ” and click on it on the homepage

” and click on it on the homepage On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your roll number or the required details and submit

The results will be displayed on the computer screen

Take a print out of the screen for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the results of NIOS D.El.Ed 4th Semester 2019: https://www.nios.ac.in/

