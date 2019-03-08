NIOS D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Admit Card 2019 for the fourth examination. The candidates who are going to appear in the examination can now download the NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Tickets from nios.ac.in with the help of the steps given below.

NIOS D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2019 has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the fourth examination this year in March are advised to download the NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Tickets by logging into the official website of NIOS i.e. nios.ac.in with the instructuions given below for their convenience. The NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2019 will be held on March 15, 2019.

How to download the NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Admit Card 2019?

1. Log into the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) as mentioned above

2. Candidates will have to look for the link to download admit card on the homepage and click on it

3. On clicking, a new window will appear

4. Here, enter the registration number and submit online

5. The NIOS D.El.Ed Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

6. Download the same and take a coloured print out for future use

Here is the direct link to download the admit card of NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2019: https://www.nios.ac.in/

Meanwhile, candidates must note that they will not be allowed to sit dfor the exam if they fail to produce the admit cards on the day of the examination at the examination centres.

