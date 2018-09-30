NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is going to conduct the third D.El.Ed examination on December this year. Interested candidates can apply for the same by logging into the official website before October 15, 2018.

NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is reportedly going to conduct the third D.El.Ed examination for the teaching aspirants in the month of December this year. The registration process is going to be open from tomorrow, i.e. October 1, 2018. Meanwhile, the 2nd D.El.Ed exam had begun on September 25 and concluded on September 29, 2018. As per reports, the NIOS will conduct the third examination for the untrained teacher currently in service.

As per reports, around 12 lakh candidates have appeared in the first D.El.Ed exam conducted by NIOS whose results were declared on September 1, 2018, and the examination was conducted during the month of May and June. The registration for the upcoming third D.El.Ed exam is soon going to begin through the official website of NIOS, i.e. at https://nios.ac.in/. Meanwhile, the NIOS D.El.Ed third exam will be conducted in the month of February- March 2019.

Those candidates who are interested in appearing for the third examination this year can register themselves through the official website till October 15 as it has been scheduled to be the last date for registration. The NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed exam application fee is Rs. 1000 and candidates have to pay the same along with their filled up application form.

How to apply online for 3rd D.El.Ed exam?

Log in to the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) – https://nios.ac.in/ Search for the registration link on the homepage Click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page NOw fill in the application form and make payment of the application fees Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website an read the detailed notification, click on this link: https://www.nios.ac.in/

NIOS D.El.Ed December Exam 2018 Subjects to study:

Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509)

Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (506)

Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510)

As of now, NIOS has not declared the exact date of the exam.

Community and Elementary Education (507)

Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508)

