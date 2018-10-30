NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has released the date sheet for the upcoming December 3rd D.El.Ed exam to be conducted by the Institute on its official website. Candidates can check the schedule at nios.ac.in.

NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has released the date sheet and schedule of the upcoming NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed examination to be conducted by the Institute during the month of December this year. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the release of the D.El.Ed Exam date sheet 2018 or schedule of the examination can now check the official website of NIOS and download the schedule directly from the official website of the Institute i.e. at nios.ac.in by following the steps given below.

Moreover, the Institute had earlier scheduled the last date for submission of the application fees through the official website on October 15, 2018. However later it again extended till today, i.e. on October 30, 2018. Candidates should note that today is the last date for submission of the application fees for the NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed exam 2018. As per reports in a leading daily, the examination schedule for the 2nd D.El.Ed subjects has also been released on the official website of the Institut and as per the notification available, the examination will start from November 15, 2018 and it will go on till November 30, 2018.

How to check the NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed Date Sheet online?

Visit the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS – nios.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed Exam 2018 schedule/date sheet” and click on the same

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for reference

To go to the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling directly and check the examination schedule, click on this link: https://nios.ac.in/

Direct link to download the date sheet: https:///media/documents/datesheet/Notification_Deled_datesheet_dec2018.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More