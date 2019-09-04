NIOS Datesheet 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has released the date sheet for NIOS 10th and 12th examination October examinations on the official website - https://www.nios.ac.in/. Students who are going to appear can check the steps to download the examination schedule in this article below.

Students who are going to appear in the examinations can check the instructions to download the 10th and 12th examination schedule given below.

How to download the NIOS Datesheet 2019 for Class 10th and Class 12th examination?

Candidates need to visit the official website of NIOS – https://www.nios.ac.in/

On the homepage, under the Announcement tab click on the link that reads, “Date Sheet For Secondary (Class-X)/ Sr. Secondary (Class-XII) Examinations, Sept-Oct, 2019 (All INDIA Centers).” or “Date Sheet For Secondary (Class-X)/ Sr. Secondary (Class-XII) Examinations, Sept-Oct, 2019 (For Overseas Candidates).”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a pdf

Check the schedule of the examination and download the same

Take a print out of the 10th, 12th exam schedule for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the NIOS 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2019 from the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

According to the schedule released by the NIOS, the examination for Indian students will commence on October 3, 2019, and will end on November 1, 2019. Meanwhile, the examination for overseas students will be4 conducted between October 3 and October 31, 2019.

