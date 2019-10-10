NIOS D.El.Ed 2019 exam schedule/date sheet has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS on the official website nios.ac.in. Candidates can check how to download the NIOS DElEd Exam Schedule 2019 given in this article below.

NIOS D.El.Ed 2019 exam schedule: The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has released the examination schedule for D.El.Ed Exam 2019 on its official website. The NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet 2019 is now available on nios.ac.in and students who are going to appear can check the schedule on the same y following the steps given below for their convenience. According to the examination schedule, the examination for both the D.El.Ed and vocational courses will be conducted by the NIOS Board in the month of November 2019. The first examination will start on November 5, 2019, i.e. E-Typewriting (Hindi) (Theory) (Sr. Sec. Level) which will be held in the afternoon from 2.30 p.M. to 4.00 p.M.

How to check and download the NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website – nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the scrolling link on the top that reads, “Date Sheet for Vocational Courses & D.El.ED (Offline) Examination (November 2019)”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window displaying a PDF page

Download the PDF page and take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the NIOS D.El.Ed Datesheet 2019: https://nios.ac.in/media/documents/datesheet/DATE_SHEET_OCT_NOV_2019_vocational.pdf

Moreover, the NIOS Board has also released a notification which says that the examination dates has been rescheduled due to State Assembly Elections. According to the notification, due to the upcoming Assembly Elections scheduled on October 21, 2019, the examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses have been postponed to November 4, 2019. The examination time and centres, however, will remain unchanged as per the notice on the official website of NIOS. This change have been notified for Science and Technology and Economics subjects only.

Direct link to download the NIOS Notification 2019 for rescheduling of Exam due to Assembly Elections: https://nios.ac.in/media/documents/notification/Re-scheduling_of_examination_dates_due_to_State_Assembly_Elections.pdf

For more information and updates regarding the NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2019, candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website.

