NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Exam Admit Card: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the admit cards for the upcoming D.El.Ed 2nd examination on its official website. Candidates appearing for the same can download the Admit Card by logging into nios.ac.in.

NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Exam Admit Card: The National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the admit cards for the upcoming D.El.Ed examination on its official website for the candidates appearing this year. The second D.El.Ed exam is going to be conducted by the Institute from September 25, 2018 onwards for untrained service teachers. The admit cards are now available at nios.ac.in and those who are going to appear for the examination can download the same by logging into it.

ALSO READ: Hurry! UPTET 2018 registration closing soon, check steps to apply @ upbeb.org

The first D.El.Ed examination was conducted by the Institue during the month of May and June this year and as per reports, around 12 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination. The results for the first exam was released on September 1, 2018 on the official website of NIOS. Candidates can visit the official website to download the NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Exam Hall Ticket 2018 with the help of the instructions given below.

ALSO READ: Anna University announces re-evaluation exam result, check it @ coe1.annauniv.edu

Steps to download the NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Exam Admit Card:

Visit the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS – nios.ac.in Search for the Admit Card link on the homepage Click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page Enter the registration number and submit Your NIOS D.El.Ed Second Exam Admit Cards or Call letter will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future reference

ALSO READ: KVS Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan extends last date for applying to 5193 posts, here are the details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More