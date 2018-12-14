NIOS DElED Admit card 2018: The Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) exam 2018 has been released at - nios.ac.in. Candidates can now download the same by logging into the website.

NIOS DElED Admit Card 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Admit Card for the upcoming Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) exam 2018 through its official website – nios.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination this year can check the official website of NIOS and download the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets from the official website. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the same.

Moreover, this will be the 3rd edition of D.El.ED exam that NIOS is going to conduct on December 20 and December 21, 2018. The examination has been scheduled to be held in the afternoon from 2:00PM to 5:00PM. Candidates must note that they are required to carry their respective admit cards on the day of the examination. Failing to produce the Admit Card or Hall Ticket might get them barred from appearing in the examination.

How to download the NIOS DElED Admit Card 2018?

Candidates need to log into the official website – nios.ac.in

Search for the link ‘Hall ticket for 3rd DELEd Examination-December 2018’ on the homepage

Now, fill in the important details such as your enrollment number and date of birth in the space provided

Click on the submit button

The D.El.Ed Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the Admit Card and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website and download the admit cards, click on this link: https://www.nios.ac.in/

