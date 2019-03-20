NIOS DElEd Supplementary exam 2019: The admit cards or hall tickets of the upcoming D.El.Ed supplementary examination has been released on the official website of NIOS. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can check the steps to download the hall tickets from the website nios.ac.in given below.

NIOS DElEd Supplementary exam hall ticket 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the examination hall tickets or admit cards for the upcoming D.El.Ed exam to be conducted by the institute at nios.ac.in. All the candidates who had registered for the supplementary examination can check the instructions to download the admit card given below. The hall tickets have been published on the official website of NIOS and are now available for download through the official website.

Candidates need to keep their personal details handy to download the admit cards. They would require their enrolment number and date of birth which they had given at the time of registration to access the admit cards on the official website of NIOS. According to the reports, the supplementary examination for courses 501-505 will commence from March 26, 2019.

How to download the NIOS DElEd Supplementary exam hall ticket 2019?

1. Log into the official website of NIOS – nios.ac.in

2. Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “NIOS DElEd Supplementary exam hall ticket 2019” on the website

3. Candidates will be directed to a new page

4. Here, enter the registration number and for the page to download

5. Candidates will be taken to the Admit Card page

65. Download the same and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of NIOS and download the admit card: https://www.nios.ac.in/

