NIOS: The National Institute of Open Schooling extended the date for class 10th 12th registration and payment fees till July 31 2019. candidates can register @NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling recently announced the date extension till July 31, for class 10th, 12th registration and examination payment fees for October/November 2019 examination. Candidates who are willing to enrol in the examination class 10th and 12th can register themselves on the official website of NIOS. or click on the link NIOS to directly visit on the official website of NIOS.

Candidates must know to register in 10 th, 12 th class examination, that the registration process will be done through online mode only. Its mandate for candidates to carry hall tickets during the examination hall, so candidates should download the hall tickets once it will be announced on the official website of NIOS.

Check the step to register in the class 10th 12th exam:

Step 1: Click on the link NIOS

Step 2: On the homepage, Choose State/UT, In this section, candidates are required to choose the state or Union Territory they belong to. Along with that, they are also required to enter the identity type, identification number and the course (secondary/Senior Secondary)

Step3: Candidates have to add credentials like name, contact information, address details etc.

Step 4: Candidates are required to enter the optional subjects they will be appearing for and other requisite details.

Step 4: Candidates are required to upload all the necessary documents, including passport size photograph and signature.

Step 5: Candidates will be given a chance to review all the information they have entered in the registration link. Following which candidates can submit the application.

