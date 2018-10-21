NIOS Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the National Institute of Open Schooling for various posts on its official website. Candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the same before November 30th, 2018.

NIOS Recruitment 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released a notification inviting applications for the Group A, B and C posts through its official website – https://www.nios.ac.in/. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification by logging into the website. The candidates willing to apply for the post need to apply through the prescribed format as given in the notification online. According to the latest updates, the application last date for the same has been scheduled for November 30, 2018 while candidates applying from far-flung areas can submit their applications till December 7, 2018.

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies should note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible to apply for the post. As per the notification, candidates applying for the post of Director, Joint Director should have passed Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks from a recognised university/ institution. For Assistant director post, candidates must have passed Bachelor’s Degree. While for Assistant Engineer, applicants must have a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/ University, for Junior Engineer applicants need to have pursued a diploma course in Electrical Engineering/ Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/institute.

Those applying for the post of Stenographer should have passed Senior Secondary or Intermediate under a recognized Board and in addition to this, they must also have pursued a Certificate/Diploma course in Secretarial Practice from a recognized institution.

NIOS Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details, Name and Number of Posts:

Director-01

Joint Director- 01

Deputy Director- 01

Assistant Director-01

Assistant Audit Officer-01

Assistant Engineer – 1

Junior Engineer-01

Stenographer-01

Assistant-02

To directly go to the official website and apply for the posts, click on this link: https://www.nios.ac.in/

