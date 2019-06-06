NIOS Results for Class 10th, 12th Declared: The NIOS 10th Board exam 2019 was earlier scheduled to be held from 30th March to 29th April while the NIOS 12th Board exams were to be held from 2nd April to 29th April.

NIOS Results for Class 10th, 12th Declared: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared Class 10th, 12th results on its official website nios.ac.in. Students, who appeared for the NIOS board exams for 10th and 12th classes, can now check their results. The NIOS 10th Result 2019 and NIOS 12th Result 2019 will also be accessible from the direct link given below. NIOS charges Rs 300 (per subject) for rechecking of Secondary Course papers while the ISO 9001-2008 certified organisation charges Rs 300 for rechecking Senior Secondary papers and Rs 800 for re-evaluation. Rechecking charges for on Demand Examination is Rs 300 (per subject) for secondary courses and Rs 300 (per subject) Senior Secondary courses. NIOS charges Rs 1,000 (per subject) for on Demand Examination re-evaluation for Senior Secondary courses.

The NIOS Board exam 2019 was held from April 2 to May 4, 2019. The dates of NIOS Class 10th and 12th examinations 2019 were rescheduled to avoid clashes with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The NIOS 10th Board exam 2019 was earlier scheduled to be held from March 30 to April 29, 2019, while the NIOS 12th Board exams were likely to be conducted from April 2 to April 29, 2019. The admit cards for NIOS 10th and 12th exam 2019 were issued in the first week of March 2019.

NIOS conducts public exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary students twice in a year. The examinations are held once in April-May and again in October-November. The certificates provided by the NIOS are equivalent to the certificates provided by the reputed boards such as CBSE and CISCE.

Visit https://results.nios.ac.in/

NIOS Result 2019: Here are the steps to check results for Class 10 and 12

1) Visit the official website – nios.ac.in and

2) Click on the link that reads “Result of April 2019 Public Examination” (Secondary and Senior Secondary).

3) Click on “On-Demand Examination Result Secondary and Senior Secondary” in the window that opens next.

4) Enter your 12 digit Enrollment Number and captcha in the window that pops up and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

5) The NIOS result 2019 will appear on the computer screen. It will show the candidates’ personal details, status of qualification in the exam and marks secured.

6) Take a print out of the NIOS result 2019 for future reference.

For any technical query contact on

lsc@nios.ac.in

Toll Free:1800-180-9393

NIOS formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November 1989 as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The educational organisation is providing a number of vocational, life enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary level. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE). The government of India, through a gazette notification, has vested NIOS with the authority to examine and certify learners registered with it upto pre degree level courses whether Academic, Technical or Vocational.

