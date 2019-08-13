NIPER Ahmedabad Recruitment 2019: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) has invited applications for Faculty posts. All the eligible and interested candidates can check the notification and start applying to the post through the prescribed format.

NIPER Ahmedabad Recruitment 2019: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of faculty. According to the Job Notification, the authority has opened the application process for 28 faculty post vacancies. Those who are looking for a Lecturership opportunity, can check the notification and apply to the posts if they are eligible. candidates need to apply through the prescribed format on or before the last date for submission of the application form i.e. September 8, 2019.

NIPER Ahmedabad Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of the online application process: August 9, 2019

The last date for submission of online application: September 8, 2019

The last date of printing of the online application form: September 23, 2019

NIPER Ahmedabad Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Professor post – 1

Associate Professor post – 7

Assistant Professor post -20

NIPER Ahmedabad Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Professor – Candidates must have PhD with first class or equivalent grade in the preceding degree in the relevant subject with an excellent academic record. Candidates need to have at least 10 years of Teaching, Research, or Industrial experience.

Associate Professor – Candidates must have a Ph. D. with first class or equivalent marks in Masters or at the preceding degree in the relevant subject with an excellent academic record, at least 8 years of Teaching experience with published work of high quality is necessary.

Assistant Professor – Candidates must have a Ph. D. with a first-class grade in the appropriate branch with excellent academic record throughout. Candidates having at least 5 years of Teaching, Research or Industrial experience are eligible to apply.

NIPER Ahmedabad Recruitment: How to Apply?

Candidates are advised to log into the official website of the organization and download the application form. They need to fill the form and send the hard copy of the application along with other necessary documents by September 23, 2019, to the address given below.

Address: I/c Registrar, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research – Ahmedabad Palaj, Opp. Air force Station Head Quarters, Gandhinagar – 382355, Gujarat, India.

