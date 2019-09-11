NIPER Raebareli Recruitment 2019: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) has invited applications for the recruitment to 18 non-teaching and non-teaching posts.

NIPER Raebareli Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to 18 teaching and non-teaching vacancies by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER). All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the mentioned posts by following the format mentioned in the official notification. All the candidates are supposed to apply for the same before the last date of submitting an application which is November 1, 2019.

Important dates for NIPER Raebareli Recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: October 1, 2019

Last date to apply online: November 1, 2019

Last date to submit hard copy of the application: November 11, 2019

Exam date: November 11, 2019

Vacancy details for NIPER Raebareli Recruitment 2019:

Non-Teaching Vacancies: 9 Vacancies

Registrar: 1 Vacancy

Finance & Accounts Officer: 1 Vacancy

Library & Information Officer: 1 Vacancy

System Engineer: 1 Vacancy

Guest House & Hostel Supervisor: 1 Vacancy

Administrative Officer: 1 Vacancy

Secretary to Director: 1 Vacancy

Scientist/ Technical Supervisor Grade II: 2 Vacancies

Teaching Vacancies: 9 Vacancies

Associate Professor: 9 Vacancies

Pharmacology & Toxicology: 1 Vacancy

Medicinal Chemistry: 1 Vacancy

Pharmaceutics: 1 Vacancy

Pharmacology & Toxicology/ Regulatory Toxicology: 2 Vacancies

Medicinal Chemistry: 2 Vacancies

Pharmaceutics: 2 Vacancies

Eligibility criteria for NIPER Raebareli Recruitment 2019:

Registrar:

The candidate must have a master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55 per cent marks. The candidates must have a minimum of five years of experience as Assistant Professor in Pay Level 12.

Associate Professor:

Pharmacology and Toxicology: The candidates must have a PhD degree with first-class equivalent grade at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record.

How to apply for NIPER Raebareli Recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts on or before the last date which is November 1, 2019, and send the hard copy of application along with other required documents to Registrar, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER)-Raebareli New Transit Campus, Ahmedpur-Kamlapur (Near CRPF Base Camp and Bijnor Chowki), PO: Mati, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow-226 002, Uttar Pradesh on or before 11 November 2019.

