NIPER Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for registrar, system engineer and other posts, know how to apply

NIPER Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli (NIPER Raebareli) has issued notifications for the Registrar, System Engineer, and various other Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the online process on or before 01 November 2019.

NIPER Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts: Ongoing

The application process ends: November 1, 2019

NIPER Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can visit the official website of NIPER, Raibareily. Significantly candidates should check their eligibility criteria mentioned below.

NIPER Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

1 vacancy available for Registrar

1 vacancy available for Finance & Accounts Officer post

1 vacancy available for Library & Information Officer post

1 vacancy available for System Engineer post

1 vacancy available for Guest House & Hostel Supervisor post

1 vacancy available for Administrative Officer post

1 vacancy available for Secretary to Director post

2 vacancies available for Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade-II post

NIPER Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for various posts respectively

Registrar:

Master’s Degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks from recognized University/Institute. At least 05 (Five) years of experience as Assistant Professor in Pay Level-12.

12 (Twelve) years of Administrative experience, of which 08 (Eight) years shall be as Assistant Registrar or equivalent post in Central/State Govt. Organizations or University/Research Institution or Central/State Autonomous Bodies/other recognized Institutes of repute.

In case of recruitment by deputation: Applicants from Central/State Universities or Government Institutions of Higher Education Holding analogous post on regular basis.

OR

With 5 (years) of regular service at level 12 and possessing the educational qualification prescribed for Direct Recruitment.

Age Limit: 45 Years

Finance & Accounts Officer:

Post-Graduation in Commerce/ Economics from a recognized University /Institution.

10 (Ten) years of experience in dealing with finance and accounts in Central/ State Govt. organizations/ University/ Research Institutions or Central/ State Autonomous Bodies/ other recognized Institutions of repute.

MBA in finance from a recognized University/Institute.

In case of recruitment by deputation: Officers from Central/ State Government/ PSUs / Universities/ Institutions/ Autonomous bodies Holding analogous post on regular basis.

OR

Working in the pay level 11 on a regular basis and possessing the qualifications/experience for direct recruitment.

Age Limit: 45 Years

Library & Information Officer:

Graduation in Library Science or Library & Information Science from recognized University/Institute.

05 (Five) years of experience in Management of Library and Office procedure, data processing and communication skills and Information Services in Library under Central/ State Govt./ Autonomous or Statutory Organization/ PSU/ University or recognized Research or Educational Institution/other recognized Institutions of repute.

Master’s degree in Library sciences or Library and Information Science.

Age Limit: 40 Years

System Engineer:

Post-Graduation in Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a recognized University/ Institution.

05 (Five) years of experience in Systems Administration and Networking familiarity with different operating systems like UNIX, SOLARIS, HP-AUX, and other latest technologies.

Proficiency in higher-level languages like FORTRAN, C++ and UNIX Shell programming and Peri Scripts, etc. Experience in managing Enterprise Networking Techniques from premier Institutions.

Age Limit: 40 Years

Guest House & Hostel Supervisor:

Bachelor degree from a recognized University/Institution.

05 (Five) years of relevant experience in Central State Govt. Organizations/ University Research Institution or Central/State Autonomous Bodies/ other recognized Institution of repute.

Degree or Diploma in catering/hotel management.

Age Limit: 35 Years

Administrative Officer:

Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution.

05 (Five) years of experience as Assistant Section Officer (ASO) or equivalent in Level 7 in any Central/State Govt. or University/PSU or other Central/State Autonomous Bodies. Proficiency in Noting and Drafting.

Proficiency in Computer operation.

Age Limit: 35 Years

Secretary to Director:

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised Institute/ University. Proficiency in typing in English with a minimum of 40 w.p.m.

05 (Five) years of experience as a Personal Assistant or equivalent to Central/State Govt. Organizations/ PSUs/University/Research Institutions or Central/State Autonomous Bodies/other recognized Institutions of repute.

Knowledge of computer applications.

Age Limit: 40 Years

Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade – II:

M.Sc. / M.Pharm/ M.V.Sc from a recognized University/ Institute.

Two years of experience of research/ teaching in Central/ State Govt Organization/ University or research institution or Central/ State autonomous or other recognized institute of repute.

Experience in maintaining animal house facility with sound knowledge of ethical practice for animal care and experimentation. Expertise in performing pharmacological/toxicological/ microbiological studies. Good knowledge of CPCSEA guideline.

Experience in handling different bio-analytical / Spectroscopic instruments.

