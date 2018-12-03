National Institute of Plant Health Management has opened hirings for the posts of Scientific Officer (Entomology) and Assistant Director (PM&RA). Interested candidates can apply for the openings through the prescribed format on or before December 30 2018.

The details for applying for the same are enlisted below;

Posts for which openings are available by NIPHM:

Assistant Director (PM&RA)-01

Scientific Officer (Entomology)- 01

Eligibility criteria for the candidates as per NIPHM:

Education Qualification:

Assistant Director (PM&RA)

A masters degree with a first class or second class in organic chemistry or analytical chemistry or specialization in Agricultural chemistry with three a minimum of three years of experience in formulating and manufacturing pesticides and residue analysis which includes training students about the same.

or

Post Graduation in Agriculture with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in pesticide formulation analysis and residue analysis.

At least 7 years of work experience which includes (4 years of PhD)

Any experience in Research, teaching/training in the aforementioned fields will also be counted as work experience.

Scientific Officer (Entomology):

Post-graduation in Agriculture/Horticulture with a first or second division and specialisation in Entomology, or,

Zoology with specialisation in Entomology

Or

At least 3 years of experience for candidates in post graduation in science in SPS, PQ/PHM with affinity to entomology. PhD candidates sans any prior experience will also be considered eligible.

Pay scale:

Assistant Director (PM&RA)- Level-10 Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500

Scientific Officer (Entomology)- Level 7 Rs. 44900 – 142400

Age limit for applicants:

Maximum 45 years of age or less

Method to apply:

The interested candidates who qualify in the above-listed eligibility criteria can apply for the post through the mentioned format on or before December 30, 2018, and send their application The Registrar, National Institute of Plant Health Management, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad 500 030, Telangana via post.

