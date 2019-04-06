NIRF 2019 Rankings: NIRF India Rankings for the year 2019 are going to be published on April 8, 2019. The launch and award ceremony of the India Ranking 2019 and the Atal ranking of Institutions and innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019 will be held at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

NIRF 2019 Rankings: National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India rankings will be published on April 8, 2019. The MHRD or Ministry of Human Resource Development is going to release the list of top colleges, universities and institutes of the country for the year 2019. The launch and award ceremony of the India Ranking 2019 and the Atal ranking of Institutions and innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019 will be held at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Sri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India will announce the list of winners.

People can check the list of NIRF 2019 ranking on the official website of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), nirfindia.org after its official release. The ranking of the institutes is based on different parameters including the ‘teaching, learning and resources’, ‘research and professional practice’, ‘graduation outcomes’, ‘outreach and inclusivity’ and ‘perception’. In addition to the overall ranking, separate ranking lists of colleges, universities, etc.

The Minister of Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar released the India Ranking of 2018 and awarded the top-ranked institutions. In the overall ranking of institutes in 2018, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore topped the list and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras secured second position and IIT Bombay at the third position.

NIRF was authorized by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India and launched on September 29, 2015. The ranking process considers all the possible parameters to create the list of the top colleges, universities and institutions all over India. The framework of ranking the institutions is designed by a Core Committee with a lot of experience and broad understanding.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More