NIRF India Rankings 2019: Ministry of Human Resource Development or popularly known as MHRD’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings for the year 2019 has been released by the President of India, Ramnath Kovind. The NIRF India Rankings included categories like Universities, Overall, Engineering, Pharmacy, Colleges, Management, Law, Architecture and Medical. In the overall category ranking, IIT Madras stood first while many of the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT)’s captured higher ranks in categories including Architecture and Engineering. National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 10 Overall institutes in India

1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

3: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

4: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

7: Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi

8: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

9: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

10: Banaras Hindu University Varanasi

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 10 Management institutes in India

1: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

2: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

3: Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

4: Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

5: Indian Institute of Management, Indore

6: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School

7: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

8: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

9: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi – Management School

10: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay- Management School

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 10 Medical colleges in India

1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

4: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

6: Banaras Hindu University Varanasi

7: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

9: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

10: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 10 Architecture institutes in India

1: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

2: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

3: National Institute of Technology Calicut

4: School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

5: College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram

6: School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

8: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

9: School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada

10: Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 10 Pharmacy institutes in India

1: Jamia Hamdard, Delhi

2: Punjab University

3: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

4: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

5: Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani

6: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

7: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi

8: JSS College of Pharmacy, Nilgiri

9: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Gandhinagar

10: Bombay College of Pharmacy

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 10 Law institutes of India

1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2: National Law University, New Delhi

3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

5: The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

6: National Law University, Jodhpur

7: Symbiosis Law School, Pune

8: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

9: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

10: Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

