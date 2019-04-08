NIRF Ranking 2019: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 have been announced. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has topped the list of top 10 universities in India.

President Ram Nath Kovind announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 on April 8, at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhagwan, New Delhi. The President also declared the Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is published for 9 categories including overall, universities, colleges, engineering, pharmacy, law, architecture, medical and management.

NIRF Rankings 2019:

TOP 10 UNIVERSITIES IN INDIA 2019:

1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

6: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

7: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

8: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

9: Anna University, Chennai

10: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Top 10 Universities in India 2019:

1: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

4: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

5: Calcutta University, Kolkata

6: Jadavpur University, Kolkata

7: Anna University, Chennai

8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University, Coimbatore

9: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

10: Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

Top 10 colleges of India:

1: Miranda House, Delhi

2: Hindu College, Delhi

3: Presidency College, Chennai

4: St. Stephen’s College, Delhi

5: Lady Sri Ram College for Women, New Delhi

6: Loyola College, Chennai

7: Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

8: Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara

9: Hansraj College, Delhi

10: St. Xavier’s college

Top 3 Architecture institutes in India:

1: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

2: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

3: National Institute of Technology, Calicut

Top 3 Law Institutes of India:

1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2: National Law University, New Delhi

3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

