Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has requested the Finance Ministry to remove education fee cap for children of soldiers who lost lives. Asserting that the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice by giving their life for the nation, the provision for the educational concession to their children was just a small gesture to recognise their commitment to the defence of our country, Nirmala Sitharaman had previously written in a letter. In 2017, the monthly expenditure on tuition and hostel charges was capped at Rs 10,000 by the defence ministry after a recommendation of the 7th pay commission.

However, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the decision to put a cap on the monthly expenditure would be reconsidered. Meanwhile, according to sources, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had earlier said that cap on the monthly expenditure will be lifted, but so far, it doesn’t seem to happen. Now when Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has once again raised the issue, it will be interesting to study further developments. Apart from the issue of monthly expenditure being in the talks, the government will also set up two-boarding schools in order to promote education for children of martyrs, soldiers who are always ready of their great sacrifice for the country.

