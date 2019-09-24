NIS Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Siddha has issued the notification for the recruitment of Programme Assistant, Lecturer and Senior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before September 28.

NIS Recruitment 2019: Apply for Lecturer, Programme Assistant and other posts, check details here

NIS Recruitment 2019: National Institute of Siddha has invited the application for the recruitment of Programme Assistant, Lecturer and Senior Research Fellow. Few days left for application submission, candidates can apply through its official website on or before September 28.

Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as no request for change will be entertained. Preference will be given to the candidates residing at the nearby area of the place of posting. If the candidates have a working knowledge of MS Office, MS Word, Ms Excel, MS PowerPoint then they have more chance to be selected.

The selected candidates will be engaged under the project of central sector scheme of pharmacovigilance of ASU & H drugs. And they have to coordinate and liaison with officers of intermediary Pharmacovigilance coordination centre. To update and provide regular status reports of the programme as required.

NIS Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Programme Assistant: 04 posts

Lecturer: 01 post

Senior Research Fellow: 01 post

NIS Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Programme Assistant: BSMS Degree from Central Council of Indian Medicine recognized University. Preference will be given to persons already working in central sector schemes of AYUSH.

Lecturer: Post Graduate Degree in Sirappu Maruthuvam recognized under the IMCC Act.

Senior Research Fellow: Post Graduate Degree in Siddha recognized under the IMCC Act. Candidates having experience in Publication and Research.

NIS Recruitment 2019: Salary

Programme Assistant: Rs 25,000 per month

Lecturer: Rs 40,000 per month

Senior Research Fellow: Rs 30,000 per month

Click the links below for more information

Official website

NIS-vacancy-detailed-notification-sep-2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App