NIT Recruitment 2018: The National Institute of Technology has invited applications for the recruitment of 62 non-teaching staffs. The last date for submission of applications by post is October 15, 2018. Interested can check the details regarding the applications here.

NIT Recruitment 2018: The National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh has released a notification for the recruitment of non- teaching staffs through the official website – nitandhra.ac.in. According to media reports, there are 62 non-teaching vacancies in the National Institute of Technology of the state. The last date for the submission of applications has been scheduled for October 15 by post.

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: Official notification for Group C and D vacancies to release soon @ ssc.nic.in, check details

Candidates interested to apply for the posts should note that applications will not be entertained by any means other than via post. All those who are interested can check the notification on the official website of NIT, i.e. at http://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/. The postal address for sending the filled up application forms of candidates has been mentioned on the official website.

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Exam 2018: Railway Recruitment Board to notify exam date, city soon @ indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

How to apply For NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018 online?

Visit the official website of NIT Andhra Pradesh – nitandhra.ac.in On the homepage, search for the link which reads ‘RE-ADVT FOR RECRUITMENT OF REGULAR NON-TEACHING POSITIONS AT NIT ANDHRA PRADESH’ and click on it Now, click on another link that reads ‘NIT AP Non-Teaching Application Form’ Download the application form and fill up the form. Send the form on the following address.

Candidates can go to the official website to check the notification and address by clicking on this link: http://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/

Applications have to send in this given address – Director, National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Akula Gopayya Institute of Engineering Technology Campus, Prathipadu, Opp. 3F Industries, Tadepalligudem Mandal, West Godavari District – 534101, India.

ALSO READ: NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018 to be conducted in December, check details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More